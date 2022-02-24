Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Oil prices broke above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, stock markets slumped and the rouble hit a record low on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine

The equities rout had started with a 2.6% dive for pan-Asian indexes (.MIAP00000PUS).

NEW YORK - The Nasdaq sharply extended gains and the S&P 500 cut its losses briefly in Thursday afternoon trading as U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia's military attack on Ukraine is unfolding largely as U.S. officials had predicted.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 566.21 points, or 1.71%, to 32,565.55, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 28.4 points, or 0.67%, to 4,197.1 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 86.67 points, or 0.66%, to 13,124.16.

LONDON - European stocks dived to nine-month lows on Thursday, with banks and automakers bearing the brunt of the selloff, after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) tumbled 3.3% to its lowest since May 2021, marking a correction, or 10% drop, from its record high in January.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei index marked its lowest close in 15 months on Thursday as investors worldwide dumped risk assets after Russian forces attacked Ukraine.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) closed 1.81% lower at 25,970.82, its weakest since Nov. 20, 2020, after paring earlier losses of up to 2.5%.

SHANGHAI - China stocks ended lower on Thursday, tracking a sell-off in global equities, as Moscow attacked Ukraine with strikes on major cities after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) closed 2% lower at 4,529.32, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 1.7% to 3,429.96.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed 3% lower on Thursday, recording their worst day in nearly one-and-a-half years, as geopolitical tensions heightened after Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on Ukraine's south coast, according to officials and media reports.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended at 6,990.6, with its drop marking its worst session since Sept. 4, 2020. The benchmark is also on track for its first weekly loss this month.

SEOUL - South Korean shares closed lower on Thursday, marking their worst day in a month, as investors dumped equities after Russian troops fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) ended down 70.73 points, or 2.60%, at 2,648.80 — logging the sharpest decline since Jan. 27. It has fallen 11.04% so far this year.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar jumped and the Russian rouble tumbled to a record low on Thursday after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, as investors fled risk assets and moved towards safe haven assets.

The dollar index rose 1.501% and was on pace for its biggest daily percentage gain since March 2020, when U.S, markets were in the throes of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The greenback reached a high of 97.740 against a basket of major currencies, its highest since June 30, 2020.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan hovered at a near four-year high against the dollar on Thursday, underpinned by rising demand for less risky assets as Russian forces began attacking Ukraine.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3210 per dollar and jumped to a high of 6.31 at one point, the strongest level since April 2018. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.3166, 24 pips softer than the previous late session close.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars took a step back on Thursday as warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine slugged global share markets and soured risk sentiment.

The Aussie eased 0.35% to $0.7206 , having briefly touched a five-week peak of $0.7284 overnight. The risk was now for a pullback toward $0.7165, though surging commodity prices were providing some support.

The kiwi dollar faded to $0.6745 , after also making a five-week top of $0.6808 overnight. Support lies around $0.6730 and $0.6685.

SEOUL - The won fell to a three-week low on Thursday, and the benchmark bond yield fell.

The won was ended at 1,202.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , the weakest since Feb. 3 and 0.73% lower - the sharpest decline in over two months - than its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Investors piled into U.S. government debt on Thursday, pushing Treasury yields sharply lower, after Russia invaded Ukraine, but early declines narrowed as investors assessed the assault's impact on the economy and capital markets.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 4.8 basis points to 1.929% after earlier touching 1.846%. The benchmark note had been on track for its biggest daily drop since late November.

LONDON - Euro zone bonds rallied on Thursday as investors rushed into safe assets after Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine sent European stock markets into a downward spiral.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, fell as much as 10 basis points (bps) to its lowest level since the European Central Bank (ECB) on Feb. 3 opened the door to rate hikes this year. Yields move inversely to prices.

TOKYO - Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell to their three-week low on Thursday, as investors sought safe-haven debt after Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on Ukraine's south coast on Thursday, according to officials and media reports.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.185%, its lowest since Feb. 4. Yields had risen to their highest in six years at 0.23% on Feb. 10.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold hit a more than one-and-half year high on Thursday as investors sought cover in the safe-haven metal after Russia invaded Ukraine, aggravating supply risks to palladium and powering prices of the autocatalyst to a seven-month high.

Spot gold was up 1% at $1,926.51 per ounce at 1:31 pm ET (1831 GMT), having earlier touched its highest level since September 2020 at $1,973.96. U.S. gold futures settled 0.8% higher at $1,926.3.

IRON ORE

China's Shanghai steel futures dropped on Thursday, with construction rebar falling more than 3%, as government controls on steelmaking raw materials weighed on prices of steel products.

The most-traded steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , used in the construction sector, fell as much as 3.2% to 4,622 yuan ($731.64) per tonne. They ended down 2.9% at 4,637 yuan a tonne.

BASE METALS

Aluminium prices rallied to a record high on Thursday after Moscow launched an attack on Ukraine, sparking fears of sanctions that could cut supplies from major producer Russia and disrupt energy supplies needed to produce the metal.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) jumped 3.3% to $3,402 a tonne by 1700 GMT after touching a record of $3,480.

OIL

Oil prices jumped on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia's attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply.

Global benchmark Brent crude rose $6.61, or 6.8%, to $103.45 a barrel by 12:47 p.m. ET (1747 GMT), after touching a high of $105.79.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped $4.78, or 5.2%, to $96.88 a barrel, after earlier rising to $100.54.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures rallied as much as 8% on Thursday to touch a record high, as a Russian attack on Ukraine rattled global markets and raised concerns of a disruption in global edible oil supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 476 ringgit, or 7.96%, to 6,458 ringgit a tonne, its biggest daily rise since November 2008.

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures rose on soaring oil prices on Thursday after Russian forces invaded Ukraine with strikes on major cities. Sustained strength in raw material prices from top natural rubber producer Thailand also lent support.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for August delivery , <0#2JRU:? finished 2.1 yen, or 0.8%, higher at 259.0 yen ($2.26) per kg.

