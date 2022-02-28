Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

March 1 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:14 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - The Russian ruble fell to fresh record lows on Monday while world stocks slid and oil prices jumped, as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia over its Ukraine invasion, with steps including blocking banks from the SWIFT global payments system.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 0.93%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.65% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 0.04% as investors bet the Federal Reserve won't be so aggressive hiking interest rates. MSCI's all-country world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS) was down 0.44%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - Wall Street's main indexes headed lower on Monday, with bank stocks leading the drop, after the West hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

At 10:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) dropped 442.67 points, or 1.30%, to 33,616.08 and the S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 44.39 points, or 1.01%, to 4,340.26.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European stocks cut almost all session losses on Monday as Russia and Ukraine held ceasefire talks, while euro zone banks slumped as they braced for impacts from tough new sanctions on Russia.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) ended 0.1% lower after having fallen nearly 2% in the session, as investors bought defensive and technology names. On the month, the index lost 3.4%, and is off about 9% from its record high hit in January.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese shares reversed course to end higher on Monday as investors hoped for a positive outcome from the planned talks between Russia and Ukraine, easing concerns about the economic impact of harsh Western sanctions against Moscow.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) closed 0.19% higher at 26,526.82, after falling as much as 0.8% earlier in the day. The broader Topix (.TOPX) also recouped early losses to end 0.57% higher at 1,886.93.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - Chinese A-shares closed higher on Monday, boosted by gains in raw material and energy firms as the Russia-Ukraine conflict lifted commodity prices, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped as the city battles a worsening COVID-19 outbreak.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was up 0.32% at 3,462.31, after falling as much as 0.75%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed higher on Monday, lifted by mining and energy stocks as fresh Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine stoked worries about supply disruptions.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.7% higher at 7,049.1, extending gains to a straight session, even as broader Asian markets fell.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares rose on Monday, paring early losses on reports that Ukrainian authorities will hold talks with Russian counterparts.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 22.42 points, or 0.84%, to 2,699.18 as of 06:32.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The Russian ruble sank and the euro nursed sharp losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia over its Ukraine invasion, prompting investors to shun riskier currencies.

News of the talks helped soothe some nerves and the euro pared losses to trade down 0.48% on the day at $1.1213, after earlier falling more than 1% to a four-day low of $1.1121.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan finished domestic trade at a near four-year high against the dollar on Monday, despite major state-owned banks buying the greenback to restrain the bullish Chinese currency.

The onshore spot yuan finished its domestic session at 6.3111 per dollar as of 0830 GMT, the strongest such close since April 24, 2018.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars took a knock on Monday as the escalating crisis in Ukraine clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation, overshadowing strength in Australian economic data.

The Aussie was down 0.7% at $0.7181 , having reached as high as $0.7237 on Friday before global markets turned south once more. Support lies at $0.7150 and $0.7095, with resistance at $0.7235 and $0.7284.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell on Monday.

The won was quoted at 1,202.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.06% lower than its previous close at 1,201.6.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Monday as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia over its Ukraine invasion, with steps including blocking banks from the SWIFT global payments system, boosting demand for safe-haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year note yields dropped 10 basis points to 1.887%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened three basis points to 42 basis points.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday, as investors snapped up safer assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and assessed how quickly the European Central Bank will wind down its stimulus and raise interest rates.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, dropped 6.5 basis points to 0.159% by 1610 GMT. DE10YT=RR

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Yields on Japanese government bonds fell on Monday as investor concerns over economic impact of harsh sanctions by Western nations against Russia boosted demand for save-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield fell two basis points to 0.185% and the 20-year JGB yield dropped two basis points to 0.665%.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Palladium prices surged on Monday after the West slapping more sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine raised fears of supply disruptions and put safe-haven gold on pace to post its biggest monthly percentage gain in nine.

Palladium was up 6% at $2,508.19 by 12:44 p.m. ET (1744 GMT), having scaled a session high of $2,551.50. It was set to post its third consecutive monthly rise.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,894.56 per ounce, after gaining as much as 2.2% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,897.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Benchmark iron ore futures in China and Singapore climbed on Monday over concerns that a prolonged armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine could curb global supply of the key steelmaking ingredient.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 2.7% higher at 705.50 yuan ($111.82) a tonne, after touching 712 yuan earlier in the session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Aluminium prices surged to another record high on Monday after Western nations unveiled more sanctions on major producer Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, fuelling worries about supplies.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange hit a record $3,525 a tonne in high volumes, before paring gains to $3,385 by 1700 GMT, a rise of 0.8%. LME copper was barely changed at $9,869.50 a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices jumped on Monday as Western allies imposed more sanctions on Russia and blocked some Russian banks from a global payments system, which could cause severe disruption to its oil exports.

Brent crude rose $2.89, or 3%, to $100.82 by 12:08 p.m. EDT (1708 GMT) after touching a high of $105.07 a barrel in early trade.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures closed near record highs on Monday, rising for a seventh session in eight, on concerns over tightening supply of global commodities after Western countries stepped up sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 326 ringgit, or 5.46%, at 6,292 ringgit ($1,499.52) a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures inched higher on Monday on rising raw material, crude prices.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for August delivery , ended up 1.7 yen, or 0.7%, at 263.0 yen ($2.28) per kg.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

