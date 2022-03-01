Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

March 2 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:27 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - European stocks tumbled, oil shot back above $100 a barrel and there was a stampede for U.S. and German government bonds on Tuesday as markets struggled with massive uncertainty caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Losses for the pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) mounted again, with the index down nearly 2% by midsession (.EU) and Wall Street was expected to open between 0.5% and 1% lower.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - Wall Street's main indexes slumped on Tuesday with financial stocks bearing the brunt for a second straight day as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened, while a surge in oil prices boosted shares of energy companies.

At 12:03 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 693.60 points, or 2.05%, at 33,199.00, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 73.19 points, or 1.67%, at 4,300.75, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 206.35 points, or 1.50%, at 13,545.05.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European stocks tumbled on Tuesday, kicking off March on a dour note on weak earnings reports and jitters over the Ukraine crisis as Russia raged on with its attack after ceasefire talks between the two nations failed to reach a breakthrough.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) dropped 1.7%, but a rally in healthcare (.SXDP) and miners (.SXPP) helped limit losses.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese shares rose on Tuesday, as sentiment was supported by sustained optimism about ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, prompting investors to scoop up beaten-down stocks.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) rose 1.2% to 26,844.72, after crossing the 27,000 level for the first time since Feb. 18. The broader Topix (.TOPX) gained 0.54% to 1,897.17.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed higher on Tuesday after data showed factory activity unexpectedly expanded in February as new orders rose, with investors anticipating further stimulus measures to be announced in a congress meeting later this week.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.8% to 4,619.69, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.8% to 3,488.83.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by technology and banking stocks, at a time when the country's central banks held rates at a record low and the West cranked up sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.7% higher at 7,096.5, extending gains to a third straight session, and climbing in tandem with firmer moves on broader Asian markets.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean financial markets closed on Tuesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro hit its lowest against the U.S. dollar since June 2020 on Tuesday and the Russian rouble was down in volatile trading as Russia's invasion into Ukraine intensified and oil prices surged.

The U.S. dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, jumped and was last up 0.8%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan eased slightly and traded just below a psychologically critical threshold on Tuesday amid signs the central bank is growing uncomfortable with the currency's recent rapid gains.

The spot yuan opened at 6.3048 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3119 at midday, 19 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were proving resilient on Tuesday as high commodity prices and strength in domestic economies provided a buffer against geopolitical tensions.

The Aussie stood at $0.7254 , having bounced 0.4% overnight and away from support at $0.7152. It faces resistance at the recent top of $0.7284 and the January peak of $0.7314.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The current spread between the U.S. three-month Libor and the overnight index swap rate, a gauge of short-term funding stress in the money market, rose on Tuesday to its highest level since April 2021 in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The spread on Tuesday hit nearly 11 basis points. The higher spread suggests banks are becoming more nervous about lending to each other because the cost has increased.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Germany's 10-year yield fell below 0% on Tuesday as growing focus on the economic implications of the Ukraine conflict pushed traders to slash bets on European Central Bank rate hikes.

Five-year yields, sensitive to interest rates, dropped 22 bps, also the biggest fall since 2011. DE5YT=RR

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell to a month low on Tuesday, boosted by a stronger-than-expected outcome of an auction, while declines in U.S. Treasury yields overnight underpinned demand.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.175%, its lowest level since Feb. 3.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Palladium surged to a seven-month peak on Tuesday as Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine renewed concerns over supply of the metal, while tensions surrounding the crisis also bolstered demand for safe-haven gold.

The auto-catalyst metal jumped as much as 9.4% to $2,722.79 per ounce in the session and was up 2.2% at $2,543.94 by 12:41 p.m. EST (1741 GMT).

Gold rose 1.4% to $1,933.83 per ounce as the crisis drove investors to safe-haven assets. U.S. gold futures gained 1.8% to $1,935.60.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures surged to two-week highs on Tuesday, underpinned by improving factory activity data in China and bets for additional stimulus measures in the world's top steel producer.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 5.5% higher at 737.50 yuan ($116.85) a tonne, after touching 741 yuan, its highest since Feb. 15.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Aluminium prices headed toward record highs on Tuesday as financial sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine fuelled worries about supplies from producer Rusal, while concerns over shipping disruptions boosted nickel.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 3.5% at $3,487 a tonne at 1707 GMT. Prices of the metal used widely in the transport, packaging and construction industries hit a record high of $3,525 a tonne on Monday. Copper was up 1.7% at $10,050 a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices surged 9% on Tuesday, as a global agreement to release crude reserves failed to calm fears about supply disruptions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and instead underscored concerns about growing disruptions.

Brent futures rose $8.80, or 9%, to $106.77 a barrel by 11:43 a.m. EST (1643 GMT), heading for their biggest daily percentage gain since March 2021.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures vaulted over 7% to an all-time peak on Tuesday, as the shutting of Ukrainian ports following Russia's invasion disrupted supply and raised prospects of sunoil demand from the Black Sea shifting to the tropical oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 450 ringgit, or 7.14%, to a record 6,749 ringgit ($1,610.36), rising for a eighth in nine sessions.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures fell on Tuesday, dragged by Ukraine concerns hitting sentiment and profit-booking following a three-day rally.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for August delivery , finished 6.1 yen, or 2.3%, lower at 256.9 yen ($2.23) per kg. Earlier in the session, the benchmark fell more than 3%, its biggest fall since Dec. 9.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

