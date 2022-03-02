Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

March 3 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:10 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - U.S. and European stocks rebounded on Wednesday and crude prices surged as fighting raged in Ukraine and OPEC+ oil producers kept plans to raise output in April, posing a challenge for central banks hoping to curb rising inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 1.31% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS)c gained 0.73%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 1.31% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.73%.

At 11:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 573.23 points, or 1.72%, at 33,868.18. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 74.28 points, or 1.72%, at 4,380.54, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 165.77 points, or 1.22%, at 13,698.23.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European stocks reversed earlier falls to close higher on Wednesday as surging commodity prices lifted energy and mining shares on fear of supply constraints due to crippling sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) ended the day 0.9% higher. The oil & gas index (.SXEP) jumped 4.1% as Brent crude topped $110 per barrel for the first time since 2014.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese shares snapped a three-session rally to end lower on Wednesday, as growing concerns about the impact of sanctions by Western nations against Russia for invading Ukraine, pushed investors away from riskier assets towards safe-haven bets.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) fell 1.68% to 26,393.03, while the broader Topix (.TOPX) slipped 1.96% to 1,859.94.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China shares closed lower on Wednesday, with new-energy vehicle makers leading losses as investors dumped equities with high valuations, while worries over the impact of aggressive sanctions imposed against Russia also weighed on sentiment.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was down 0.13% at 3,484.19, while the blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300)c fell 0.89%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed higher after a volatile session of trading on Wednesday, with mining and energy stocks leading the gains as the worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis boosted commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 0.3% higher at 7,116.7, extending gains to fourth session, also helped by data showing the Australian economy jumped 3.4% in the fourth quarter from the third, when it slid 1.9%. That topped market forecasts of 3.0% growth.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended firmer on Wednesday, as surging commodity prices and potential demand for oil and gas carriers due to the worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis drove shares in the energy and shipbuilding sectors higher.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed up 4.34 points, or 0.16%, at 2,703.52. The market was closed for trading on Tuesday due to a public holiday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar edged higher against the euro on Wednesday, as investors worried about the impact of an escalating conflict in Ukraine on the euro zone's economic prospects, while commodity-linked currencies strengthened.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index , which tracks its performance against six major currencies, was up 0.3% at 97.604. The index climbed as high as 97.834, its strongest since June 2020, earlier in the session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan held steady against the dollar on Wednesday, while its value against major trading partners continued to hover at a 6-1/2-year high, reflecting sharp depreciation in the Russian rouble after the West ramped up sanctions against Moscow over its Ukraine invasion.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3131 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3126 at midday, 13 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar hit a one-year high on the euro on Wednesday as investors were attracted by Australia's status as a net energy exporter and distance from Europe's troubles.

The Aussie also firmed to $0.7280 , having touched a six-week peak of $0.7289 overnight. It was now nearing the January top of $0.7314 and the 200-day moving average at $0.7328, and a break would be bullish for a run to $0.7370 and $0.7480.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell on Wednesday.

The won ended at 1,206.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.32% lower than its previous close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose from eight-week lows on Wednesday as investors focused on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in raising rates over the coming months, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and soaring commodity prices weighing on the growth outlook.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose to 1.799%, after falling to 1.682% on Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 5. Two-year yields rose to 1.442%, after dipping to 1.261% on Tuesday, the lowest since Feb. 4.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Germany's "real" yield hit a record low on Wednesday even as euro zone yields generally recovered from a plunge a day earlier as traders bet on slower European Central Bank rate hikes amid the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, markets moved to unwind part of those moves and Germany's 10-year yield rose back above zero. By 1553 GMT it was up 8 bps at 0.009%. Italy's 10-year yield, which dropped over 30 bps on Tuesday, rose 18 bps to 1.574%. IT10YT=RR

That widened the closely watched risk premium Italian bonds pay over German debt to 155.6 bps after it narrowed to 145 on Tuesday, as Italian debt, among the biggest beneficiaries of ECB stimulus, had outperformed. DE10IT10=RR

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell to a five-week low, as demand for safe-haven debt rose amid increasing concerns about the impact of sanctions by Western nations against Russia.

The 10-year JGB yield fell four basis points to 0.135%, its lowest level since Jan. 26.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold slipped on Wednesday due to an uptick in risk appetite and U.S. bond yields, while concerns over a supply crunch that may follow sanctions on Russia kept the price of auto-catalyst metal palladium near a seven-month peak.

Spot gold was down 1.3% to $1,917.30 per ounce by 11:46 a.m. EST (1646 GMT). U.S. gold futures dropped 1.2% to $1,920.90.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Steel futures in China, the world's biggest producer of the manufacturing and construction material, rose to a more than two-week high on Wednesday on expectations the Russia-Ukraine conflict will boost demand for Chinese steel overseas.

The most-active May contract for hot-rolled coil, which is steel used in car bodies and home appliances, on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading 2.1% higher at 5,138 yuan ($814.06) a tonne, after touching 5,158 yuan earlier in the session, the highest since Feb. 11.

The most-active May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange surged as much as 5.9% to its highest since Feb. 15.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Aluminium prices bolted to a fresh record peak on Wednesday as investors fretted that logistical challenges would block metals supplies due to tough sanctions on major producer Russia.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange surged to a record of $3,597 a tonne before paring gains to trade at $3,573 by 1700 GMT, up 2.7%.

LME copper added 0.9% to $10,147.50 a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil relentlessly marched higher beyond $110 a barrel on Wednesday, responding to a flood of divestment from Russian oil assets by major companies and expectations that the market will remain short of supply for months to come.

Brent crude futures peaked at $113.94 a barrel before easing to $110.58 by 1:07 p.m. EST (1807 GMT), up $5.61 or 5.3%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a high of $112.51 a barrel, and were last up $5.05, or 4.9%, to $108.46.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures succumbed to profit taking on Wednesday after rising past a record 7,000 ringgit, ending a scorching two-day rally propelled by supply disruptions from the Russian-Ukraine crisis.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended 104 ringgit higher, or 1.54%, to 6,658 ringgit ($1,587.51) a tonne, after falling as much as 6% earlier in the day.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures inched higher on Wednesday, underpinned by rising oil and raw material prices.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for August delivery , finished 3.0 yen, or 1.2%, higher at 259.9 yen ($2.26) per kg.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.