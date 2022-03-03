Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

March 4 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All prices as of 18:28 GMT

All prices as of 18:28 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Oil prices soared again on Thursday as the Ukraine war sparked a run on commodities that raised fears of "stagflation" and stocks on Wall Street and in Europe fell as investors hoped central banks will be prudent as they move to tighten monetary policy.

In Europe, the pan-regional STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) lost 1.83%, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) shed 0.79%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - Megacap growth stocks dragged the Nasdaq and S&P 500 lower on Thursday as investors worried that soaring commodity prices due to the Ukraine crisis will add to inflationary pressures.

At 10:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 22.03 points, or 0.06%, at 33,869.32 and the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 13.04 points, or 0.30%, at 4,373.50. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 130.35 points, or 0.95%, at 13,621.67.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares closed sharply lower on Thursday as concerns over the impact of mounting sanctions against Russia weighed on sentiment even as a relentless rally in commodity prices boosted mining stocks.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) slipped 2.0%, having given up modest gains soon after the open. Travel (.SXTP) and retail stocks (.SXRP) led a broad-based decline.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average ended higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight Wall Steet rally after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled a less aggressive pace of interest rate hikes than investors had feared.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) added 0.70% to 26,577.27, after rising as much as 1.18% in the morning session. Of the 225 stocks on the index, 186 rose, 38 fell and one ended flat.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed lower on Thursday, as investor appetite was dampened after a survey showed services sector activity in February had expanded at the slowest pace in six months amid the government's tough containment measures to tackle the pandemic.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) was down 0.6% at 4,551.63, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) dropped 0.1% to 3,481.11 points.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares rose for a fifth straight session on Thursday, driven by mining and energy stocks on back of strong commodity prices, and as global equities rebounded after the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman assuaged worries about aggressive rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.5% higher at 7,151.4, rising 2.3% since its near 3% drop on Feb. 24.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended at a three-week high on Thursday, following overnight Wall Street gains after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks assuaged fears of aggressive rate hikes.

The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 ended up 43.56 points, or 1.61%, at 2,747.08, rallying for a fourth straight session to close at its highest since Feb. 11.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro extended recent declines against sterling and the dollar on Thursday as investors worried about the impact of rising oil prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while the U.S. dollar index edged higher, with weekly U.S. jobless claim data suggesting the labor market was gaining steam.

The U.S. dollar index was last up 0.4% , and the dollar was up slightly against the yen .

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan inched up against the dollar on Thursday as investors shifted their attention to the annual parliamentary gathering for more clues on the economic agenda.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3181 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3183 at midday, 27 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar sped to a four-year high on the euro on Thursday as monster gains in commodity prices looked set to shower exporters in cash, and Europe desperately sought replacements for Russian supplies.

Flows from the euro helped the Aussie hold firm at $0.7291 , after touching a six-week peak of $0.7306 overnight.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose on Thursday.

The won closed at 1,204.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.12% higher than its previous close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields gained on Thursday before Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will give his second day of testimony to Congress, after saying on Wednesday that he supports the U.S. central bank raising rates this month.

Benchmark 10-year yields rose 3 basis points on Thursday to 1.896%, after getting as high as 1.910% on Wednesday. They fell as low as 1.682% on Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 5.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - German government bond yields steadied after rising on Thursday as markets again upgraded their forecasts for interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank.

Germany's inflation-linked rates rose 4 bps to -2.133%, after hitting a record low on Wednesday at -2.239% .

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese government bonds on Thursday joined a rebound in yields led by Treasuries after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell removed some uncertainty on the U.S. policy outlook, adopting a measured stance towards rate hikes starting this month.

The 10-year JGB yield was up 3.5 basis points to 0.165%, as of 0443 GMT, recovering from Wednesday's low of 0.130%, a level unseen since Jan. 21.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Palladium extended gains to a more than seven-month high on Thursday, spurred by concerns over supply shortages following harsh sanctions on top-producer Russia, while the Ukraine crisis and soaring inflation lifted demand for safe-haven gold.

Spot prices of palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, rose 3.2% to $2,754 by 12:03 p.m. EST (1703 GMT), after hitting its highest since mid-July 2021 earlier in the session.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,931.05 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,932.10.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures surged on Thursday, buoyed by growing hopes of improved demand for the steelmaking ingredient in China after reports of a possible easing of COVID-19 curbs in the world's top steel producer.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 6.8% higher at 797.50 yuan ($126.27) a tonne, after soaring as much as 9.7% to its highest since Feb. 11.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Prices of aluminium, copper and nickel raced to fresh highs on Thursday as widening sanctions on Russia for its week-long invasion of Ukraine threatened to further disrupt the flow of commodities from the major producer.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose to its highest level since April 2011 at $27,976 a tonne. By 1730 GMT, it was up 5.4% at $27,300, copper climbed 1.7% to $10,323 per tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil steadied after hitting prices not seen in roughly a decade on Thursday, as sellers jumped in on hopes that the United States and Iran will agree soon to a nuclear deal that could add barrels to a badly undersupplied market.

Brent futures rose 61 cents, or 0.5%, to $113.54 a barrel by 11:23 a.m. EST (1723 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 15 cents, or 0.1%, to $110.75.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, hovering near record highs, on expectations that buyers would turn to the tropical oil to compensate for limited Black Sea sunflower oil following supply disruptions due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 125 ringgit, or 1.88%, to 6,785 ringgit ($1,621.46) a tonne, up for a third session in four.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures ended nearly flat on Thursday, as fears of global inflation countered expectations that soaring oil prices may encourage a shift to natural rubber from synthetic rubber.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for August delivery

For a full report, click on

- - - -

