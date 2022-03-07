Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

March 8 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 19:13 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Oil and other commodities prices soared while global shares sank on Monday as the risk of a U.S. and European ban on Russian crude imports threatened supply chains and heaped further inflationary pressure on economies worldwide.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States and European allies were exploring banning imports of Russian oil, while the White House was coordinating with Congressional committees to move forward with a U.S. ban.

That news pressured U.S. and European stock markets, and sent the MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) down 1.45%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - Megacap growth names and financial stocks dragged Wall Street's main indexes more than 1% lower on Monday, as the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia sent crude prices soaring and fueled concerns about spiraling inflation.

At 12:10 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 593.74 points, or 1.77%, at 33,021.06, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 85.54 points, or 1.98%, at 4,243.33, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 278.28 points, or 2.09%, at 13,035.16.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European stocks ended off session lows on Monday, helped by a 4.3% rally in energy stocks as oil prices rose above $130 a barrel, but inflation fears amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw German and Italian shares confirm a bear market.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) cut losses of around 3% to close at a near one-year low, down 1.1%. Banking (.SX7E) and auto stocks .SXAP led declines.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average plunged the most in more than five weeks on Monday, as the Russia-Ukraine war showed no signs of abating, pushing up oil and other commodity prices and stoking fears of a stagflationary shock to the global economy.

The Nikkei (.N225) lost 2.94% to end at 25,221.41, its biggest drop since Jan. 27. Earlier in the session, it hit its lowest since November 2020 at 25,006.26, near the psychological level of 25,0000.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed at a 20-month low, while Hong Kong shares slumped to their lowest levels since July 2016, as surging commodity prices, escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis and fresh coronavirus cases kept investors on edge on Monday.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 3.2% to 4,352.78, its lowest level since July 2, 2020. The Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 2.2% to 3,372.86 points.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed at a one-week low on Monday, as a global equity sell-off due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis dragged financials and technology stocks and outweighed sharp gains in the energy and mining sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 1% lower at 7,038.60 to mark a second straight session of loss.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares closed lower on Monday to post their biggest fall in a week-and-a-half, as the war in Ukraine and calls for harsher sanctions against Russia stoked fears of a stagflationary shock that would hurt the European region.

The KOSPI (.KS11) closed down 62.12 points, or 2.29%, at 2,651.31 — the sharpest fall since Feb. 24.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar reversed almost all of its earlier gains while the euro found itself on a steadier footing on Monday as oil prices retreated from highs reached as the United States and Europe considered banning Russian crude.

The dollar index was last up less than 0.1% at 98.94 in morning trading in New York having climbed as much as 0.6% overnight when the euro plunged on concern that higher energy prices will spark stagflation and hammer the European economy as it tries to recover from the pandemic.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan surged to an all-time high against its major trading partners on Monday, while the spot prices were a tad weaker as investors expect more stimulus to underpin the economy after Beijing disclosed major economic targets for this year.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3249 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3221 at midday, 11 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were both at four-month highs on Monday courtesy of a massive rally in commodity prices and a slump in the euro to its lowest since 2017.

The Aussie was all the way up at $0.7404 , having climbed 1.9% last week and finally cracked the January peak of $0.7314. It also topped the 200-day moving average at $0.7323 in a bullish technical break that clears the way to $0.7480.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened to its lowest close since late-May 2020 as investors pulled out money from riskier assets, while the benchmark bond yield rose on Monday.

The won was ended at 1,227.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , the lowest since May 29, 2020 and 1.05% lower than its previous close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged up on Monday after dropping to its lowest level in two months, as surging oil prices due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine stoked concerns about inflation pressures and slowing economic growth.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.1 basis points to 1.753% after falling to 1.668%, its lowest since Jan. 5.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Surging inflation expectations triggered by possible sanctions on Russian oil drove euro zone real government bond yields to fresh record lows on Monday, amid rising fears of a stagflationary shock for the European economy.

Germany's 10-year and 30-year inflation-linked government bond yields fell as much as about 16 basis points (bps), hitting new record lows of -2.531% and -2.407%, while inflation expectations surged , . They were down around 9 and 10 bps respectively by 1602 GMT.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields fell on Monday, with superlong debt yields hitting one-month lows, as investors rushed towards safe-haven assets, as a spike in oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war fostered staglation fears.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.18 point to 151.07, with a trading volume of 14,416 lots.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Palladium eased off a record high on Monday after Russian and Ukrainian officials held a third round of ceasefire talks, prompting some investors to lock in profits from a blistering rally, while gold held firm on strong safe-haven demand.

Spot palladium was up 0.2% at $3,008.82 per ounce by 11:53 a.m. EST (1653 GMT). Prices have fallen more than $400 since scaling an all-time of $3,440.76 around 0836 GMT.

Spot gold gained 0.6% to $1,980.52 per ounce, after earlier scaling its highest since Aug. 19, 2020 at $2,002.31.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE - Chinese ferrous futures rose on Monday, with iron ore hitting a six-month high while other steelmaking ingredients recouped from multi-month losses, as soaring oil prices and an annual economic forecast by the world's second-largest economy lifted sentiment.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for May delivery, ended up 7.1% to 870 yuan ($137.69) per tonne, the highest closing price since Aug.31.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS - Nickel prices rocketed 90% to all-time highs on Monday and aluminium jumped to a record above $4,000 a tonne as fears of major disruptions to supplies due to financial sanctions on Russia fuelled a buying frenzy.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 3.1% at $3,729 a tonne at 1758 GMT, while nickel was up 76% at $50,925 a tonne from an earlier $55,000, the highest on record.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL - Oil prices jumped on Monday to their highest levels since 2008 as the United States and European allies considered banning Russian oil imports while it looked less likely that Iranian crude would return switftly to global markets.

By 12:45 p.m. EST (1745 GMT), Brent had gained $4.86, or 4.1%, to $122.97 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose $2.85, or 2.5%, to $118.53 a barrel. During the session, both benchmarks hit the highest since July 2008 with Brent hitting $139.13 a barrel and WTI $130.50.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL - Malaysian palm oil futures rallied more than 5% on Monday, recouping most of last session's losses, as crude oil prices soared and surveys showed a slump in end-February stockpile.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 5.19% at 6,602 ringgit ($1,581.32) a tonne, after rising as much as 6.2%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER - Japanese rubber futures fell on Monday to their lowest in more than two weeks, as global stock markets took a beating amid the worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for August delivery , finished 2.2 yen, or 0.9%, lower at 253.0 yen ($2.20) per kg. It touched 251.1 yen earlier in the session, its lowest since Feb. 18.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.