Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:29 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Global share markets slid lower on Tuesday as oil remained near record highs after the United States banned Russian oil and other energy imports, stoking volatility and concerns about inflation.

The MSCI world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks shares in 50 countries, gained 0.44%.

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose in volatile trading on Tuesday, with investors evaluating fast-paced developments around the crisis in Ukraine as the United States banned Russian oil and other energy imports over the invasion.

At 12:33 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 445.47 points, or 1.36%, to 33,262.85, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 47.42 points, or 1.13%, to 4,248.51 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 207.06 points, or 1.61%, to 13,038.02.

LONDON - European shares slipped on Tuesday, as the United States banned Russian oil imports, raising volatility and fears of global stagflation, and offsetting a recovery in financial stocks.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) ended a choppy session down 0.5% with technology (.SX8P), healthcare (.SXDP) and the materials sector (.SXPP) weighing.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei index closed at a 16-month low on Tuesday, as investors fretted that surging oil and other commodity prices would hurt corporate earnings and slow down economic growth.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) fell 1.71% to 24,790.95, its lowest close since Nov. 6, 2020. The broader Topix (.TOPX) lost 1.90% to 1,759,86.

SHANGHAI - China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses to close lower on Tuesday after hitting multi-year troughs in the previous session, as little progress in Ukraine talks, inflation worries, and domestic coronavirus outbreaks weighed on markets.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) ended 2.0% lower at 4,265.39, the lowest since July 1, 2020. The Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 2.4% to 3,293.53, the lowest since Nov 4, 2020.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed lower on Tuesday, pulled down by energy and mining stocks, as investors grappled with the prospect of a U.S. ban on oil imports from Russia, while New Zealand equities entered correction territory.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 0.8% lower at 6,980.30, extending losses to a third session.

SEOUL - South Korean shares closed at a near six-week low on Tuesday, extending the sell-off to a third session, as surging commodity prices heightened worries about inflation and a slowdown in global economic growth.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed down 28.91 points, or 1.09%, at 2,622.40, the lowest since Jan. 27. It will be closed for trading on Wednesday for presidential election.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro on Tuesday rallied from 22-month lows against the U.S. dollar hit the previous session, lifted by expectations that the euro zone will increase fiscal spending to help offset the economic effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which pushed energy and other commodity prices higher.

Europe's single currency, which has been bearing the brunt in the foreign exchange market of the geopolitical turmoil's financial impact, also gained versus other currencies such as the yen , Swiss franc , and sterling .

As the euro gained, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six global peers, was flat to slightly lower at 99.15 .

SHANGHAI - China's yuan touched a one-week high against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, while the trade-weighted yuan index hit a fresh record, as investors eyed Chinese assets as a potential safe harbour amid heightened market volatility over the Ukraine crisis.

The yuan strengthened to as much as 6.3089 per dollar in morning trading, the highest level since March 1, after the People's Bank of China set a surprisingly firmer midpoint rate .

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were edging higher again on Tuesday as wild swings in oil prices made for erratic markets and analysts revised up expectations for rate hikes at home.

The Aussie was up 0.3% at $0.7340 , having been as high as $0.7440 at one point overnight before recoiling all the way to support at $0.7310.

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened to its lowest since May 2020, while the benchmark bond yield rose on Tuesday.

The won ended at 1,237.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , the lowest since May 29, 2020 and 0.80% lower than its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury climbed for a second straight day on Tuesday after reports that the European Union could announce a plan for joint bond issuance and as concerns rose that rising oil prices will add to mounting inflation.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 11 basis points to 1.859% after hitting a two-month low on Monday.

LONDON - Most euro zone sovereign bond yields soared on Tuesday and a key gauge of market inflation expectations jumped to its highest level since late 2013, as unease over rising price pressures gripped markets two days before a European Central Bank meeting.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose as much as 14 basis points to 0.138% before dipping to 0.11%.

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday, tracking overnight U.S. Treasury yields higher, as a surge in energy prices following the Russia-Ukraine conflict stoked concerns of broadening inflationary risks.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.17 point to 150.92, with a trading volume of 19,709 lots.

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Gold on Tuesday extended its blistering rally towards an all-time high as investors made a beeline for the traditional safe haven on mounting fears about the Ukraine crisis and the impact of a possible ban on Russian oil by the United States and Britain.

Spot gold was up 3.3% to $2,062.91 per ounce as of 10:45 a.m. EST (1545 GMT), about $10 away from a peak of $2,072.50 touched in August 2020.

IRON ORE - China's stainless steel futures soared by their daily limit of 12% to a record high on Tuesday, as raw material nickel prices more than doubled on intensifying concerns over supply from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The most-traded stainless steel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , for April delivery, ended daytime trading locked at 22,125 yuan ($3,503.56) a tonne, notching a limit-up move.

Iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ticked up 0.4% to 844.50 yuan a tonne after a volatile session.

BASE METALS - Nickel prices more than doubled on Tuesday, forcing the London Metal Exchange (LME) to halt trading in the metal used in stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles, while aluminium retreated from record highs.

LME three-month nickel was up 66% at $80,000 a tonne when trading was stopped, having earlier been driven to a record $101,365. Three sources told Reuters China's Tsingshan Holding Group was forced to cover short positions as prices rallied on worries over supply delays and logistics headaches resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

OIL - Oil prices surged on Tuesday as the United States and Britain moved to ban Russian oil imports, a decision that is expected to worsen disruptions in the global energy market as Russia is the second-largest exporter of crude.

Benchmark Brent crude for May shot up $8.06, or 6.5%, to $131.27 a barrel by 12:09 p.m. EST (1709 GMT). U.S. crude for April delivery was up $7.54, or 6.3%, at $126.94 a barrel.

PALM OIL - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday, after rallying more than 5% in the last session, taking their cue from rival oils where investors also locked in gains, while the country's plan to ease border restrictions also added pressure.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 3.14% to 6,543 ringgit ($1,565.69) per tonne by closing time.

RUBBER - Japanese rubber futures plunged to a 5-1/2-week low on Tuesday as Asian equities slid.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for August delivery , finished 10.0 yen, or 4.0%, lower at 243.0 yen ($2.11) per kg. Earlier in the session, the benchmark fell more than 5%, marking its biggest fall since Dec. 22 2020 and touched the lowest since Jan. 28 of 236.3 yen.

