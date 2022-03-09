Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

March 10 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:36 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Global stock markets rallied in Europe and North America on Wednesday after three straight days of selling, and oil prices retreated from the peaks scaled over the last week as investors digested the news of Russian oil import bans.

Western sanctions have cut Russia off from global trade and financial markets.

But after three days of losses, the MSCI world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks shares in 50 countries, was up 2.59% on the day at 11:45 a.m. EST (1645 GMT).

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - The tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 3% on Wednesday, leading a rally on Wall Street as sharp losses this week from worries over the fallout of the Ukraine crisis saw investors scoop up beaten-down stocks, with sentiment lifted by a pullback in oil prices.

At 12:07 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 710.93 points, or 2.18%, at 33,343.57, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 108.39 points, or 2.60%, at 4,279.09, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 412.57 points, or 3.22%, at 13,208.12.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - German shares vaulted almost 8% to lead strong gains across European stocks markets on Wednesday, as investors picked up beaten-down stocks following a rout sparked by fears about the fallout from the Ukraine crisis.

Italian (.FTMIB) and French (.FCHI) shares jumped around 7% each, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rallied 4.7% for its best session in two years.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei index reversed course to end at a 16-month low on Wednesday, tracking broader Asian markets lower, as investors assessed the impact of the worsening conflict in eastern Europe and a new U.S. ban on Russian oil.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.3% to close at 24,717.53, its lowest since November 2020, after rising as much as 1.1% earlier in the session. The broader Topix (.TOPX) also cut its gains to end 0.06% lower at 1,758.89.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - Chinese shares ended lower on Wednesday, as investors remained on edge over concerns the commodity prices' rally would have a wider impact on the world's second-largest economy, while new domestic coronavirus cases also weighed on risk sentiment.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) ended 0.92% lower at 4,226.35, the lowest close since June 30, 2020, after falling as much as 4.6% in the afternoon trade. The Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was down 1.13% at 3,256.39.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares snapped three straight sessions of losses on Wednesday, with banks and technology stocks leading the rebound in broad-based buying, as investors assessed the impact of a worsening conflict in Ukraine.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 1% higher at 7,053.00, marking its best day since Feb. 16.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean financial markets were closed on Wednesday due to the nation's presidential election. Markets will resume trade at normal hours on Thursday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro gained more than 1% against the dollar on Wednesday as risk appetite returned to financial markets and commodity prices eased from recent peaks that were driven by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

After touching a 22-month low on Monday of $1.0806, the euro was last at $1.1019, up 1.15% on the day, after a report citing unnamed officials said the EU was discussing joint bond issuance to finance energy and defence spending.

Against a basket of currencies including the euro, the dollar fell 0.851% to 98.276, after hitting a 22-month peak on Monday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan firmed slightly on Wednesday, with some traders focusing on the upcoming European Central Bank meeting to see if it can offer more clues on rate hikes.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.3159 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3175 at midday, 20 pips stronger from the previous late session close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars surrendered some ground on Wednesday amid concerns booming commodity prices would drag on global growth, and Australia's central bank sounded in no rush to raise rates.

The Aussie lapsed to $0.7273 , and further away from the week's peak of $0.7440. That took it back under the 200-day moving average at $0.7318 and put the near-term focus on support around $0.7245.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as concerns over rising prices persisted ahead of a report on inflation on Thursday despite a drop in oil prices.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 4.7 basis points at 1.918% after touching 1.925%, its highest level since Feb. 28. The three-day streak of gains in the yield is the longest in a month.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields jumped on Wednesday after a recent sharp fall, with investors focusing on a potential wind-up of the pandemic monetary stimulus by the European Central Bank amid a rebound in risky assets.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the euro zone benchmark, rose 10.5 basis points (bps) to 0.213%, its highest level since Feb. 28.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields moved in tandem with 10-year U.S. Treasury peers, which rose on concerns of mounting inflation and reports that the European Union could reveal a plan for joint bond issuance.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.165% and the 20-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.650%.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Palladium slid as much as about 9% on Wednesday to lead a sharp reversal in precious metals, while gold shed over 3%, as a retreat in oil prices helped riskier assets rebound after sharp declines spurred by the Ukraine war.

Palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, fell 3.2% to $3,080.04 per ounce after hitting a record high of $3,440.76 on Monday driven by fears of supply disruptions from top producer Russia.

Spot gold fell 3.2% to $1,987.66 per ounce by 1736 GMT, snapping a rally that took it near the August 2020 all-time high. U.S. gold futures fell 2.4% to $1,994.00.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE - Chinese stainless steel futures dropped on Wednesday, after opening more than 7% higher, as cautious investors assessed the uncertainties caused by surging prices of raw material nickel.

The most-active stainless steel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , for April delivery, dropped as much as 4.2% to 20,655 yuan ($3,270.11) a tonne, after hitting 24,785 yuan per tonne earlier during the session. The contract closed down 2.3%.

Benchmark iron ore futures dropped 3.9% to 813 yuan a tonne, tracking spot 62% iron ore which slid $2.5 to $160.5 per tonne on Tuesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS - Base metals slumped on Wednesday, including aluminium despite continued worries about Russian supply, as cautious investors slashed positions in the wake of a halt in nickel trading.

Three month LME aluminium had slid 4.7% to $3,333 a tonne by 1715 GMT during a volatile session in which it earlier jumped as much as 5.2%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL - Oil prices plunged as much as 17% after media reports said OPEC producers United Arab Emirates and Iraq said they would support increased production, potentially offsetting some of the supply disruptions caused by sanctions on Russian oil after its invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude fell more than 17%, or $22, to hit a session low at $105.60 during a sharp selloff. The benchmark crude recovered some losses by 1:03 p.m. EST (1803 GMT) to trade down $13.29, or 10.4%, at $114.69 a barrel. U.S. crude was down $12.01, or 9.7%, at $111.69.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL - Malaysian palm oil scaled a record high on Wednesday, hitting the 10% upper trading limit as top producer Indonesia decided to restrict its exports further.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 10% to close at 7,060 ringgit ($1,686.98) per tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER - Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday to snap a three-day losing streak, tracking Shanghai gains. Soaring oil prices also boosted risk appetite and fuelled expectations that users of synthetic rubber, which is derived from crude oil, may switch to natural rubber.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for August delivery , ended up 4.5 yen, or 1.9 %, at 247.5 yen ($2.14) per kg. Earlier in the session, the benchmark rose more than 3%, marking its biggest intraday rise since Jan. 19.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.