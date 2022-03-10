Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

March 11 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Global share markets slid on Thursday as inflation in the United States hit almost 8%, likely cementing the case for an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the European Central Bank sped up its exit from its massive stimulus program.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) shed 0.65% at 10:35 a.m. EST (1535 GMT).

NEW YORK - The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell nearly 2% on Thursday as U.S. inflation rose to a four-decade high in February, cementing the chances of the Federal Reserve raising interest rate later this month.

At 11:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 392.16 points, or 1.18%, at 32,894.09, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 56.90 points, or 1.33%, at 4,220.98, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 261.13 points, or 1.97%, at 12,994.42.

LONDON - Euro zone stocks fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank surprised markets by accelerating its exit from pandemic-related stimulus.

An index of euro zone stocks (.STOXXE) closed down 2.5% having fallen up to 3%, while blue-chips (.STOXX50E) slumped 3%.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei rallied the most in nearly 21 months on Thursday, tracking a rebound in global peers as battered market sentiment recovered with Ukraine and Russia looked set to resume diplomatic talks and crude oil prices easing from recent highs.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) surged 3.94% to 25,690.40, with 222 of its 225 component stocks advancing. The rally came after the benchmark lost 7% over the previous four sessions, touching its lowest since November 2020 at 24,681.74 on Wednesday.

SHANGHAI - China and Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Thursday, tracking a global rebound ahead of planned Russia-Ukraine diplomatic talks, while a string of Chinese companies and state media trying to soothe frayed nerves after recent sell-offs also lifted sentiment.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 1.6% to end at 4,292.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 1.2% to 3,296.09.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed higher on Thursday as banks and technology stocks rallied amid hopes of some headway in Russia-Ukraine diplomatic talks, although the gains were capped by mining and energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 (.AXJO) ended 1.1% higher at 7,130.80, its best session since Feb. 9. The benchmark rose 1% on Wednesday.

SEOUL - South Korean shares posted their biggest jump in more than a year on Thursday, buoyed by hopes of investor-friendly market reforms by president elect Yoon Suk-yeol, while oil paring steep gains also lifted sentiment.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) ended up 57.92 points, or 2.21%, at 2,680.32, its sharpest rise since Feb. 25, 2021, cheering former top prosecutor Yoon's win that signalled a turn for capital market deregulation for Asia's fourth-largest economy.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro retreated from its overnight gains on Thursday following the European Central Bank's announcement it will phase out its stimulus in the third quarter, while the dollar strengthened after a strong U.S. inflation report.

10 a.m. Eastern time, the euro was down 0.57% at $1.1013 , while the dollar index (.DXY) was up 0.406% at 98.368 following the inflation report, after falling 1.17% on Wednesday.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan eased against the dollar on Thursday, dragged lower by a weaker-than-expected official midpoint fixing, as traders remain on tenterhooks over geopolitical tensions and the broad economic fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3162 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3203 at midday, 28 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were suffering a case of whiplash on Thursday as a sudden change in market mood saw stocks swing back in the black and commodity prices ease, leaving the near-term direction uncertain.

The Aussie had paused at $0.7309 , having bounced 0.7% overnight and away from support at $0.7265. The 200-day moving average is just ahead at $0.7316, but the week's top of $0.7440 is a distant target.

SEOUL - The won ended at 1,228.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform on Thursday, 0.71% higher than its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose on Thursday after U.S. inflation data confirmed rapidly rising prices, cementing expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week, while the European Central Bank took a hawkish turn.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 4.9 basis points to 1.997% after hitting 2.013%, its highest level since Feb. 25. The 10-year yield is on track to climb for a fourth straight day, its longest streak of gains in a month.

LONDON - Euro zone bond yields soared on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it plans to end bond buying in the third quarter, as surging inflation outweighs the risks to economic growth from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Germany's two-year yield, sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose more than 17 bps to -0.35% as traders ramped up rate hike bets. Five-year yields turned positive for the first time since Feb. 28, and 10-year Bund yields rose to 0.30%, the highest since Feb. 16 , , .

TOKYO - Medium-dated Japanese government bond yields climbed further from recent lows on Thursday, as planned diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine and a break in oil's steep climb reduced demand for safe havens.

The 10-year yield added 1.5 basis points to 0.175%, as of 0510 GMT, and that on the five-year note rose by the same amount to 0.010%.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold steadied near the $2,000 an ounce level on Thursday, after big gyrations over the past couple of sessions, as its safe-haven appeal was supported by a lack of progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Spot gold were steady at $1,992.37 per ounce by 1544 GMT, after tumbling as much as 3% on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures inched up 0.5% to $1,998.60.

IRON ORE

Chinese stainless steel futures plunged 12% to hit their trading limit on Thursday, after Shanghai Futures Exchange halted some nickel trading, fuelling expectations of a drop in the raw material's prices.

Stainless steel futures for April delivery hit a lower trading limit of 12%, falling to 19,700 yuan ($3,116.84) a tonne since Wednesday's night session and stalled in Thursday morning trade.

Steelmaking raw materials on the Dalian Commodity Exchange all fell. Benchmark iron ore futures declined 3.2% to 808 yuan a tonne at close. They had fallen as much as 8.8% earlier during the session.

BASE METALS

Aluminium clawed back some of the previous day's losses as uncertainty over supply from Russia ramps up price volatility.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 2.5% at $3,424 a tonne at 1719 GMT, having earlier been up 6.5%. LME copper was up 1.2% at $10,126 a tonne.

The LME does not expect to resume nickel trading before Friday after halting it on Tuesday when a short squeeze sent prices soaring above $100,000 a tonne.

OIL

Oil edged higher on Thursday after its biggest plunge in two years in the previous session, as uncertainty over Russian supplies roiled the market despite Moscow's reassurance over its contractual energy obligations.

Brent futures were up $1.29, or 1.2%, to $112.43 a barrel by 11:50 a.m. ET (1650 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 63 cents, or 0.6% to $109.33 a barrel.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday, retreating from previous session's rally fuelled by top producer Indonesia's decision to widen export curbs, as higher-than-expected February inventories weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 125 ringgit, or 1.77%, to 6,949 ringgit ($1,660.06) a tonne.

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures slid on Thursday, hit by a jittery oil market and concerns over ongoing war in Ukraine, while high February inflation numbers also weighed on sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for August delivery , finished 2.0 yen, or 0.8%, lower at 245.5 yen ($2.12) per kg.

