Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

March 14 (Reuters)

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:19 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - World shares slid on Friday, pressured by uncertainty about the conflict in Ukraine and expectations the Federal Reserve will hike U.S. interest rates next week.

At 4:50 p.m. EST (2150 GMT), MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) was down 1.15%.

NEW YORK - Major U.S. stock indexes stumbled on Friday as tech and growth shares led a broad decline and investors worried about the conflict in Ukraine while attention turned to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 229.88 points, or 0.69%, to 32,944.19, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 55.21 points, or 1.30%, to 4,204.31 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 286.15 points, or 2.18%, to 12,843.81.

LONDON - European shares marked their biggest weekly gain this year, as signals from Russian President Vladimir Putin about a positive shift in talks with Ukraine helped markets end a volatile week on a firmer footing on Friday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) closed 1% higher, and snapped three weeks of losses, adding 4% on the week as stellar gains for beaten down stocks outweighed declines from worries over the fallout from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei recorded its worst week since late November, as a surge in U.S. inflation and little progress in talks between Ukraine and Russia's foreign ministers soured risk sentiment.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) closed 2.05% lower at 25,162.78, coming off the day's low. The benchmark fell 3.17% for the week, the most since a 3.34% retreat in the period ended Nov. 26, and marking its fourth straight weekly decline.

SHANGHAI - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped to its lowest close in over five-and-a-half years on Friday, but trimmed earlier losses as investors' hopes rose for an agreement between Chinese and U.S. regulators over securities supervision.

Hong Kong-listed tech giants had led a broad slump in Chinese stocks early on Friday after the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) identified Chinese companies that will be delisted if they do not provide access to audit documents.

But by the end of the day, the Hang Seng Index (.HSI) narrowed a 3.9% drop to finish 1.6% lower - still its lowest close since July 6, 2016. The Hang Seng Tech Index (.HSTECH), down nearly 9% at one point, finished 4.28% down, at its lowest-ever close.

AUSTRALIA - Australia shares closed lower on Friday as investors were on edge after the country's central bank cautioned about rate hikes in response to inflationary risks due to the recent surge in commodity prices, hurting technology and banking stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.9% lower at 7,063.60. The benchmark dropped 0.7% on the week to clock its worst weekly performance since Feb. 25.

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended lower on Friday, posting their fourth weekly loss in five, as red-hot U.S. inflation data raised bets for more aggressive rate hikes, while little progress in Russia-Ukraine talks also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed down 19.04 points, or 0.71%, at 2,661.28. For the week, the index declined 1.92%, reversing a 1.37% gain in the previous week.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar rose on Friday, notching a five-year high against the safe-haven yen, while commodity-linked currencies slumped after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there had been some progress in talks between Moscow and Ukraine.

The dollar initially declined on the news, but then gradually firmed and was last up 0.76% against a basket of six global peers at 99.11. The index was on track for a 0.56% increase for the week, following last week's 2% rise, which was its largest weekly percentage gain since April 2020.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan slipped against the dollar on Friday and looked set to book a second straight weekly loss, after a strong U.S. inflation report cemented expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise rates this month and through the rest of the year.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3260 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3249 at midday, 31 pips softer than the previous late session close.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were heading higher again on Friday, continuing the zig zag pattern of the week as the risk of a prolonged Russian-Ukraine conflict kept commodity prices elevated and weighed on the euro.

The Aussie stood at $0.7364 , having risen 0.5% overnight. It was steady on the week, though that belied some wild swings between $0.7245 and $0.7440.

The kiwi dollar reached $0.6871 , after gaining 0.4% overnight to again be steady on the week. It has traded between $0.6797 and $0.6926.

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened on Friday, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The won ended at 1,232.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.30% lower than its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Speculators' bearish bets on benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year note futures jumped to their highest level since February 2020, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday, ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting next week and during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Monday, U.S. Treasury 10-year yield dropped to 1.668% , the lowest level since early January, as the war between the two nations escalated.

LONDON - Germany's government bond yields continued rising on Friday as Russian president Vladimir Putin said there were "positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine.

On Friday, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was up 1.5 basis points at 0.28%, after touching a new three-week high at 0.312% earlier in the session.

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields ended unchanged on Friday, giving up an earlier gains as they tracked a rise and the following retreat in benchmark U.S. yields.

The 10-year JGB yield rose as high as 0.195% before ending flat at 0.185%.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold retreated on Friday as safe-haven appeal for the metal dimmed after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there had been progress in talks with Ukraine, with the likelihood of a looming U.S. rate hike adding pressure to bullion.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,984.20 per ounce by 13:45 ET (1845 GMT), but remained poised to post a weekly rise of about 0.8% as concerns over the Ukraine conflict kept investors on their toes. U.S. gold futures GCv1 settled down 0.8% at $1,985.

IRON ORE

Benchmark iron ore futures in China rebounded on Friday, jumping more than 5% to log a second straight weekly gain on tight supplies and demand recovery at mills.

The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for May delivery, jumped as much as 5.9% to 839 yuan ($132.66) a tonne in the morning session. They ended up 3.8% at 822 yuan a tonne, gaining 1.2% for the week.

BASE METALS

Aluminium rose on Friday but was down nearly 10% this week amid heightened market volatility after uncertainty about exports from Russia pushed prices to record highs.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.9% at $3,493 a tonne at 1707 GMT.

OIL

Oil prices settled higher on Friday but posted their steepest weekly decline since November, as traders assessed potential improvements to the supply outlook that has been disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude futures rose $3.34, or 3.1%, on Friday, settling at $112.67 a barrel, after hitting a session low of $107.13. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $3.31, or 3.1%, to settle at $109.33 a barrel, off the session low of $104.48.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures ended over 3% lower on Friday, dragged by unexpectedly high February end-stocks, but clocked a third weekly rise as global supply tightens.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 251 ringgit lower, or 3.61%, to 6,710 ringgit ($1,600.67) a tonne.

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures slid on Friday and posted their second straight weekly drop as oil prices stabilised and global stock markets fell after red-hot U.S. inflation data raised bets of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for August delivery , finished 1.4 yen, or 0.6 %, lower at 244.1 yen ($2.09) per kg. The benchmark lost 4.4% for the week.

