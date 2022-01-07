Asia Naphtha/Gasoline Margins post weekly loss, ARA inventories rise

NEW DELHI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha crack climbed on Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak, after prices found support from rising crude oil benchmarks, although increasing European inventories limited gains.

The refining profit margin rose to $132.75 a tonne, up $3.40 from the last close. However, naphtha margins posted a loss of more than 19% this week on demand concerns.

Naphtha inventories at Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose 45% to 237,000 tonnes last week, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed on Thursday, while gasoline stocks increased by almost 10% to 1.098 million tonnes.

The refining profit margin for gasoline in the region eased to $10.67 a barrel from $11.23 in the last session. The crack registered a weekly loss of more than 4% as Omicron cases surged across the globe and dented consumption sentiment.

In physical markets, Unipec purchased two cargoes of the benchmark 92-octane grade, while Gunvor and ENOC bought a cargo each of the 92-octane grade and 95-octane grade of gasoline.

- Oil prices edged up on Friday, heading for their biggest weekly gains since mid-December, fueled by supply worries amid escalating unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya. read more

CASH DEALS : Four gasoline trades.

Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

