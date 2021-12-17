Asia Naphtha/Gasoline Naphtha cracks post second straight weekly gain

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha crack climbed on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly rise, buoyed by steady petrochemicals demand.

The naphtha crack climbed to $160.70 per tonne on Friday, up from $158.73 per tonne on Thursday. The crack has gained 2.1% this week.

Meanwhile, Asian gasoline refining margin rose to $11.86 per barrel on Friday, compared with $10.18 per barrel a day earlier.

ARA INVENTORIES

- Gasoline stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub dropped 11.8% to 940,000 tonnes in the week to Dec. 16, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

- Gasoline stocks fell as exports to the United States and West Africa rose, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said.

- The data showed ARA naphtha inventories fell 15.5% to 185,000 tonnes.

CASH DEALS

- One naphtha deal, two gasoline trades

OTHER NEWS

- Oil prices dipped on Friday, putting the market on track for a weekly loss, as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears new curbs may hit fuel demand, while a weaker dollar supported commodity markets broadly.

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

