Asia Naphtha/Gasoline Naphtha margin logs weekly loss, ARA stocks down

NEW DELHI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Asia's naphtha crack logged a weekly loss of more than 5% on Friday after prices cooled off due to a decline in crude oil benchmarks.

The refining profit margin for naphtha slipped to $155.55 a tonne, down $2.95 from the last session, but the downside remained limited as European inventories shrank.

Stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area dropped by 177,000 tonnes in the week to Feb. 17 from 238,000 tonnes in the prior week, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Gasoline stocks also declined to 1.198 million tonnes from 1.217 million tonnes last week.

TENDERS

India's MRPL offered a 35,000 tonnes of late-March loading cargo of the higher 95-octane grade gasoline.

NEWS

- India's crude oil imports in January slipped from one-year highs hit in the previous month, though fuel demand is expected to recover as several states ease coronavirus restrictions after a decline in cases.

ASSESSMENTS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.