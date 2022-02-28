Aurinia Pharma, Tesla, Mullen, defense contractors

Wall Street's main indexes headed lower on Monday, with bank stocks leading the drop, after the West hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

At 11:42 ET, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.05% at 4,382.4 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.65% at 13,784.158.

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 2.2%

** Occidental Petroleum Corp : up 10.1%

** SM Energy Co (SM.N): up 6.9%

** Halliburton Co (HAL.N): up 2.4%

** HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N): up 2.7%

BUZZ-Oil stocks gain after West bolsters sanctions on Russia

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 8.1%

BUZZ-Tesla rises as Berlin factory in final phase of approval process

** AerCap (AER.N): down 8.5%

BUZZ-AerCap fall after co to halt leasing to Russia

** Nordic American Tankers (NAT.N): up 24.7%

** Golar LNG (GLNG.O): up 2.6%

BUZZ-Oil tanker rates skyrocket on Black Sea supply fears

** CyberArk Software : up 6.5%

** Check Point Software (CHKP.O): up 3.2%

BUZZ-Cyber security stocks rise as Ukraine crisis spells fear of cyber war

** Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC.N): up 10.9%

BUZZ-Teladoc jumps on teaming up with Amazon to launch service on Echo devices

** Epam Systems (EPAM.N): down 33.0%

BUZZ-Epam Systems drops after scrapping annual outlook

** Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN.O): up 12.8%

BUZZ-Golden Entertainment jumps on S&P SmallCap inclusion; Molina Healthcare to join S&P 500

** Cable One (CABO.N): up 1.2%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo upgrades Cable One on 'unique' competitive positioning

** Amryt Pharma PLC : down 19.2%

BUZZ-Amryt plunges as FDA declines to approve skin disease therapy

** Harmony Gold : up 6.9%

** Anglogold Ashanti Ltd : up 6.7%

BUZZ-Gold stocks up as West heaps sanctions on Russia

** Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA.N): down 1.7%

** Healthcare Realty Trust (HR.N): down 8.0%

BUZZ-Healthcare Trust of America, Healthcare Realty drop after merger deal

** Lordstown Motors (RIDE.O): down 17.5%

BUZZ-Lordstown dips after wider loss, disappointing sales outlook

** Delta Air Lines (DAL.N): down 3.0%

** American Airlines Group Inc : down 0.3%

** United Airlines Holdings : down 2.5%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines down as Russia bans on flights from 36 countries

** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc : down 27.2%

BUZZ-Aurinia Pharma falls on dour drug sales forecast

** Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY.O): up 3.4%

BUZZ-Jefferies upgrades Paylocity on strong growth profile

** First Horizon Corp (FHN.N): up 29.9%

BUZZ-First Horizon Corp up on $13 bln TD deal

** Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares ETF (RUSL.P): down 13.1%

** VanEck Russia ETF : down 25.7%

BUZZ-Russia-exposed stocks, ETFs plunge as West imposes more sanctions

** Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI.O): up 39.1%

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 2.2%

BUZZ-Renewable Energy Group surges on $3.15 bln Chevron acquisition

** Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN.O): up 89.7%

BUZZ-EV-maker Mullen soars after battery testing update

** Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O): up 8.5%

BUZZ-Coinbase falls on latest price target cut

** CF Industries Holdings (CF.N): up 1.2%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees sustained nitrogen demand for CF Industries, raises PT

** Raytheon Technologies (RTX.N): up 3.7%

** Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N): up 4.8%

** Northrop Grumman (NOC.N): up 6.5%

** General Dynamics Corp : up 2.5%

** L3Harris Technologies : up 6.8%

BUZZ-U.S. defense contractors boom as Germany to boost military spending

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): down 2.1%

** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): down 2.0%

** Wells Fargo & Co : down 1.7%

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N): down 2.0%

** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): down 2.8%

** Citigroup Inc (C.N): down 3.3%

BUZZ-Major U.S. banks skid after tougher sanctions on Russia

BUZZ-Citigroup stock oversold on Russia-Ukraine tension

** Nio Inc (NIO.N): up 10.4%

BUZZ-Nio rises on pursuing secondary listings in Singapore, Hong Kong

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 8.1%

BUZZ-Panasonic to begin mass production of new Tesla battery by 2024

** Zendesk Inc (ZEN.N): up 1.5%

** Momentive Global Inc (MNTV.O): down 4.9%

BUZZ-Zendesk terminates deal to acquire SurveyMonkey parent

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Compiled by Ruhi Soni

