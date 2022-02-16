Aussie climate M&A deal offers best of both worlds

MELBOURNE, Feb 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Two Australian financial firms are providing a handy example of how to strike a green M&A deal. On Wednesday ANZ (ANZ.AX), one of the country’s top-four banks, paid $50 million for a minority stake in climate-change and investing startup Pollination. It has also struck a strategic partnership in Asia-Pacific with the firm founded in 2019 by former Lazard (LAZ.N) investment banker Tony O’Sullivan and climate lawyer Martijn Wilder. It gives each side the best of both worlds at a generous but fair price.

There’s a twofold benefit for the A$78 billion ($56 billion) lender run by Shayne Elliott. First, it has become an early-stage investor in an outfit expanding rapidly in a fast-growing sector. ANZ’s roughly 12% holding values Pollination, which says it’s profitable but doesn’t elaborate, at $400 million, a fair whack for a company barely two years old. By contrast Nomura (8604.T) probably paid around $100 million for climate-focused M&A boutique Greentech in late 2019, the Nikkei Asian Review reported at the time.

Elliott’s bankers get access to the expertise on global warming that Wilder and O’Sullivan have been amassing. That’s key: As much as ANZ and rivals across the globe tout their sustainable-finance credentials, top-notch business acumen on climate change is relatively scarce, and traditional banks, which still finance plenty of fossil-fuel companies, can struggle to attract them. Meanwhile, Pollination gets access to a big balance sheet that in many instances the clients it advises will ultimately need access to – from borrowing money to structuring more complex capital-markets transactions.

Often, an outright acquisition read more can help fill a climate gap, especially on data. In this instance, the arms-length nature by way of a minority stake keeps the financial outlay low for the buyer and allows the seller to stay independent and its clients to shop around for financing if they prefer.

It also allows Pollination to leverage its position. British bank HSBC (HSBA.L) struck a joint venture to invest in so-called natural capital with Pollination in 2020, underscoring the limited partners available for big institutions wanting to scale up their sustainability footprint. And Wilder would like to strike an ANZ-like partnership with institutions in Europe and North America. So far, his deals are unusual in offering the best of both worlds.

- ANZ is investing $50 million in Pollination Group as part of the climate-change advisory and investment startup’s $100 million Series B funding round, the two companies said on Feb. 16.

- The Australian lender will own around 12% of the firm and have a seat on the board.

- The two companies are also setting up a strategic partnership to advise and finance companies and governments in the Asia-Pacific region on the transition to net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions.

