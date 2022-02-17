Aussie coal exits put dithering government on spot

MELBOURNE, Feb 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Origin wants to shut the country’s largest plant powered by the fossil fuel seven years early, following rivals’ lead. It drew ire from the ruling coalition, whose green-transition plan is lacklustre. Renewables have won the economic fight; the political battle is a slower burn.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Origin Energy on Feb. 17 said it has notified the Australian Energy Market Operator of its desire to close the country’s largest coal-fired power station, at Eraring in New South Wales, in August 2025, seven years ahead of schedule. The company was already planning to install an electric storage battery on the site which, at 700 megawatts, would be the country’s largest.

- The company made the announcement on the same day it unveiled a loss of A$131 million ($94.4 million) in the six months to the end of December. That was largely caused by an impairment charge and capital gains tax bill from selling a 10% stake in its Asia Pacific liquid natural gas project, totalling A$368 million. Excluding such items, underlying profit was A$268 million.

- On the same day, New South Wales Treasurer and Energy Minister Matt Kean announced that the private sector would build a separate 700 MW storage battery in the state.

