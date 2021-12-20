Aussie fund manager sails way off course
MELBOURNE, Dec 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Magellan Financial (MFG.AX) is getting a hard lesson in concentration risk. Shares in the erstwhile investment-management darling plummeted more than a third on Monday, wiping out $A1.8 billion ($1.3 billion) in value, after UK wealth manager St. James’s Place, its biggest client, pulled its money and sent it to State Street Global Advisors (STT.N). Worth some A$18 billion, per estimates by investment bank Jarden, the mandate represents roughly 15% of Magellan’s assets under management and a quarter of its institutional funds.
It also accounts for 12% of revenue, which on the face of it makes the share-price price drop look overdone. But SJP is moving its money after Magellan’s Global Fund underperformed the MSCI World index by 14.5% over a 12-month period. Earlier this month the Australian company, which owns 40% of one-year-old local investment bank upstart Barrenjoey, also suddenly parted ways with its chief executive of seven years, Brett Cairns.
Shareholders are betting that this ship will be stuck on turbulent seas for some time. (By Antony Currie)
