Aussie lenders offer risky bet on rising rates

MELBOURNE, Feb 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The big four, including Commonwealth and ANZ, rely more on interest income than U.S. peers, so should benefit when central banks tighten. But a rate hike Down Under might be slower than expected, while fixed-rate loans and rivalry for deposits and borrowers will eat into gains.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @AntonyMCurrie on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Feb. 9 reported a net profit for the six months to the end of December of A$4.7 billion ($3.4 billion), an increase of 23% from the same period in 2020. That’s largely thanks to loan loss impairments shifting from an almost A$900 million loss to a A$75 million gain.

- The lender’s net interest margin shrank by 0.14 percentage points to 1.92%.

- The bank announced a A$2 billion share buy-back programme and an interim dividend of A$1.75 a share, a 25-cent-per-share increase.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Robyn Mak and Katrina Hamlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.