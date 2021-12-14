Australian business conditions improve further in Nov as jobs rebound

SYDNEY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian business conditions improved further in November as coronavirus restrictions were loosened in Sydney and Melbourne, with a notable pick up in employment auguring well for a rapid recovery in the economy as a whole.

Tuesday's survey from National Australia Bank (NAB) (NAB.AX) showed its index of business conditions rose 2 points in November to +12, comfortably above its long-run average.

The gain was driven by a 5 point jump in employment to an historically strong +11, while the index of sales index added 1 point to +16 and profitability held at +8.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The survey's measure of confidence eased 8 points to +12, but that followed an 11 point surge the month before and again remained well above the long-run average.

"Overall, these results indicate a strong recovery is underway," said NAB chief economist Alan Oster.

"There is still scope for things to improve further in coming months, particularly in recreation & personal services which was still in negative territory in November despite many restrictions easing in the month."

Firms also reported a sharp rise in capacity utilisation to 83.2%, suggesting they will need to invest more to expand output, while the forward orders index remained strong at +14.

There were more signs of inflation in the survey with retail and producer prices firming, while labour costs were lifted by the hefty gain in employment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.