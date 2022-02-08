Australian consumer sentiment slips in Feb as inflation bites

SYDNEY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer sentiment fell for a third month in February as higher living costs from petrol to rent undermined finances and overshadowed an easing in coronavirus cases.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment released on Wednesday slipped 1.3% in February from January, when it dropped 2.0%.

The index was down 7.6% from February last year at 100.8, meaning optimists only just outnumbered pessimists.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The most likely explanations for these elevated pressures on finances relate to: Omicron-related disruptions to activity and earnings at the start of the year; the rising cost of living; and the prospect of rising interest rates," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.

The cost of petrol alone has climbed 15% over the past two months, while supply bottlenecks have pushed up goods prices and the cost of building new homes. Rents have also been on the rise, leading to a sharp fall in sentiment among tenants.

The impact was clear in the survey's measure of family finances compared with a year ago which dived 9.3%, while the outlook for finances over the next 12 months fell 1.5%.

The survey's measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item eased 0.3%, while the 'time to buy a dwelling' index fell 2.4%.

That contrasted with a slight improvement in the economic outlook for the next 12 months which added 2.5% after a steep drop in January, while the outlook for the next five years rose 1.5%.

Media speculation about a rise in interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) saw the proportion of respondents expecting an increase in mortgage rates over the next 12 months lift to 66% in February, from 55% the month before.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.