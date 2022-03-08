Australian consumers turn glum on inflation, floods

SYDNEY, March 9 (Reuters) - A measure of Australian consumer sentiment fell for a fourth straight month in March as rising inflation, the impact of floods and the conflict in Ukraine all darkened the economic outlook.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment released on Wednesday slid 4.2% from February, when it fell 1.3%. The index was down 13.6% from March last year at 96.6, and the lowest since September 2020.

"The latest monthly fall comes as no surprise," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The war in Ukraine; the floods in southeast Queensland and northern NSW (New South Wales); ongoing concerns about inflation and higher interest rates were all likely to impact confidence, although the size of the decline is still notable."

While respondents remained upbeat on the jobs market, 77% viewed news on the economy as negative, compared to 43% a year ago. Some 83% were negative on inflation news and 87% on international conditions.

The impact was clear in the survey's measure of the economic outlook for the next 12 months which dropped 6.7%, while the outlook for the next five years fell 5.6%.

The index on family finances compared with a year ago eased 3.9%, while the outlook for finances over the next 12 months fell 0.4%.

The survey's measure of whether it was a good time to buy a major household item fell 4.4%, while the 'time to buy a dwelling' index fell 7.7%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.