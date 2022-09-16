Australia's central bank says closer to normalising rates, hints at 2.5-3.5% range

Australian dollars are seen in an illustration photo February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Summary Closer to normal on rates, but not there yet - RBA Gov Lowe

Rates should at least average 2.5% over time

Rates to cycle between 2.5%-3.5% depending on econ performance

Closer to the point for smaller rate hikes

Next board meeting will consider 25 bp or 50 bp hike

SYDNEY, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Australia's top central banker on Friday said interest rates are closer to normalisation after a successive run of outsized hikes, although he warned rates are still low, hinting a range of 2.5%-3.5% would be appropriate depending on economic cycles.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe flagged more interest rate rises are required to bring inflation back to the bank's 2%-3% target range, but said it would be appropriate to slow the rate of increase at some point.

"At some point, we will obviously not be increasing rates by 50 basis points at each meeting, and we're getting closer to that point," Lowe told a parliamentary economics committee.

Lowe said rates should at least average 2.5% over time and cycle between 2.5% to 3.5% depending on how the economy performs.

"We are closer to that now. We are at 2.35%, so we're getting closer to the range that you think is normal but we're probably still on the low side," Lowe added.

In just five months, the RBA has raised its key cash rate by 225 basis points to a seven-year high of 2.35% as it battles to contain a surge in inflation to the highest since 1990.

Markets are wagering on further hikes to a peak around 3.85%, though investors are less sure whether the central bank will go by another outsized 50 basis points in October or cut back to quarter-point moves.

Hawkish commentary from other major central banks argue for the RBA to stay aggressive, with the U.S. Federal Reserve widely expected to hike by at least 75 basis points next week.

Lowe said the next board meeting will be considering whether its a 25 bp increase or a 50 bp increase, reiterating the size and timing of future rate hikes will be guided by the incoming data and the board's assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labour market.

The bank was not on a pre-set path given the uncertainties involving the global economy, inflation expectations, wage growth and household spending, according to Lowe.

Reporting by Wayne Cole and Stella Qiu; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing

