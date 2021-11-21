Australia's Vulcan Energy inks second lithium supply deal with Renault

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australia-listed lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd (VUL.AX) said on Monday it signed a second lithium supply deal with Renault SA (RENA.PA), locking down agreements to supply the battery material from its project in Germany ahead of a projected surge in demand.

Under the deal, Renault will purchase between 26,000 to 32,000 metric tonnes of battery-grade lithium chemicals from Vulcan for an initial six-year period. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Vulcan, which is one of a number of companies testing a direct lithium extraction (DLE) method that uses less land and groundwater, signed a deal in August to supply 6,000 to 17,000 tonnes of lithium annually to Renault from its geothermal brine deposits in Germany starting in 2026.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The company already has lithium supply deals with Belgian recycling group Umicore (UMI.BR) and Netherlands-based automaker Stellantis NV (STLA.MI), as well as with South Korea's LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS).

The second supply agreement between Vulcan and Renault is set to start commercial delivery in 2026 under the deal, Vulcan said in a statement.

Lithium is a core component for making lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles. It has gained traction rapidly as the world moves towards cleaner forms of energy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.