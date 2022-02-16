Avenue Therapeutics, Shopify, Wynn Resorts, Digital World Acquisition Corp

U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data gave the Federal Reserve more ammunition to tighten policy, while geopolitical tensions over Russian and Ukraine added to caution.

At 9:10 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.43% at 34,755. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.50% at 4,442, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.66% at 14,513.25.

** Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O): up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Trump-linked SPAC extends gains on media platform Truth Social's beta launch

** Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI.O): down 45.9% premarket BUZZ-Feels the sting as FDA panel votes against painkiller

** Wynn Resorts (WYNN.O): down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Down after mixed results, property sale

** Shopify : down 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Warns of revenue growth slowdown, shares fall

** Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC.N): up 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Up as growth across segments drives profit beat

** Cedar Fair (FUN.N): down 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Set for worst day in 2 years after rejecting SeaWorld's buyout bid

** NU Holdings (NU.N): up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Set to extends gains, Berkshire Hathaway reveals stake

** Devon Energy (DVN.N): up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on strong profit, higher dividend

** Intel Corp : down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Tower acquisition may not fully offer a turn of fortunes for Intel

** Corsair Gaming (CRSR.O): up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co to join S&P SmallCap 600

** Gaotu Techedu Inc (GOTU.N): down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Co to stop tutoring services for senior high school students, shares slip

** Toast Inc (TOST.N): down 18.2% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as higher expenses drive bigger-than-expected Q4 loss

** HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (HOOK.O): up 53.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on amended HIV collaboration with Gilead

** Wix.com (WIX.O): down 16.2% premarket BUZZ-Down on weak forecast, results

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

