Azerbaijan's January consumer prices rise 1.6% m/m

BAKU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.6% in January month on month after rising 1.6% in December 2021, the State Statistics Committee said on Monday.

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX

Inflation in Azerbaijan stood at 6.7% last year.

