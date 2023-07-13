Bain’s Chindata buyout saga verges on absurd

MELBOURNE, July 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - What’s a private equity firm to do when a company it took public and still controls performs poorly on the stock market – despite having all the makings of a rosy future? The unwritten rule book says buy out the other shareholders for less than you listed it for and aim to make more money from a sale later. On first blush, that appears to be what Bain Capital (BCSF.N) is trying to do with Chinese data centre operator Chindata . But it’s a saga that’s starting to verge on the absurd.

Bain took Chindata public on the Nasdaq in September 2020. Less than three years later, the U.S. leveraged buyout veteran offered $8 per American Depositary receipt, valuing the company at $2.9 billion. While that was a 33% premium to the undisturbed price, it was 41% below Chindata’s initial public offering price, and two-thirds below the stock’s peak at the end of 2020.

Yet Chindata has been growing at a fast clip, with EBITDA up 67% both 2021 and 2022 and expected to rise by more than a fifth in each of the next three years. Beijing’s regulatory crackdowns on the technology sector, a slowing economy in the People’s Republic and concerns U.S.-listed Chinese companies might get booted off America’s bourses all played a role in the disconnect. Chindata’s heavy reliance on ByteDance might have, too; the TikTok owner accounted for 86% of revenue last year.

Chindata has been pegged as a takeover target since at least April last year, when larger rival GDS , Asian private equity shop PAG and EQT-backed EdgeConneX were all considering making an offer, Bloomberg reported. Its ADRs then were trading at or near their all-time low. Those mooted transactions all came to naught, probably because Bain wouldn’t play ball: with a 42% stake in the company and 87% of the votes, why would it?

To wait more than a year to lob in its own bid, though, makes it look like Bain missed the chance to buy out the other shareholders at a lower price. To complicate matters further, there’s now a second player: a unit owned by state-owned conglomerate China Merchants Group on Monday revealed it offered 15% more within days of Bain’s bid last month – but the special board committee set up to assess its controlling shareholder’s pitch has yet to even publicly acknowledge the rival approach.

That adds poor governance to an all-round headscratcher of a process that ought to be trying to get the best for all shareholders.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

A unit of state-owned China Merchants Group on July 10 said it made an all-cash bid for Chindata on June 9 that valued the Nasdaq-listed data centre company at $3.4 billion. The offer is 15% higher than one Bain Capital made on June 6.

Chindata set up a special board committee and appointed Citi as financial adviser in response to the offer from Bain, which owns around 42% of the company and controls 87% of the votes. The company has yet to acknowledge the offer from China Merchants Capital.

