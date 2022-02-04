Baltic index dips on lower capesize rates

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI) slipped on Friday, as a dip in capesize rates overshadowed gains in the panamax and supramax segments.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, fell 2 points to 1,423.

* The capesize index (.BACI) slipped 49 points, or 3.8%, to 1,242.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell by $408 to $10,302.

* The panamax index (.BPNI) rose 25 points to 1,796.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which ferry 60,000-70,000 tonne coal or grain cargoes, increased by $226 to $16,165.

* The supramax index (.BSIS) gained 23 points at 1,594.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

