Baltic index down for 12th day on lower capesize rates

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI) fell for a 12th straight session on Monday, hurt by declining capesize rates.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, fell 24 points, or 1.7%, to 1,391, its lowest since mid-February 2021.

* The capesize index (.BACI) slipped 55 points, or 6.2%, to 836, its lowest since June 2020.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, dropped by $455 to $6,935.

* Iron ore prices fell on Monday as traders turned cautious ahead of the Spring Festival holidays and Beijing Winter Olympic Games, shrugging off a further liquidity-easing move by China's central bank.

* The panamax index (.BPNI) edged 3 points higher to 2,013, snapping an 11-session losing streak.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which ferry 60,000-70,000 tonne coal or grain cargoes, rose by $32 to $18,119.

* The supramax index (.BSIS) fell 21 points to its lowest level since end-February 2021 at 1,728.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.