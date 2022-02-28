Baltic index down for third day on lower demand for large vessels
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI) fell for a third straight session on Monday on weaker rates for capesize and panamax vessels.
* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, slipped 36 points to 2,040.
* The capesize index (.BACI) fell 74 points to 1,617.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased by $612 to $13,414.
* "Traders fear EU/US sanctions against Russian energy exports will disrupt supplies and tanker availability, and are looking outside the Black Sea region for alternative crude sources," analysts at Jefferies wrote in a note.
* Meanwhile, iron ore futures in China and Singapore climbed on Monday over concerns that a prolonged armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine could curb global supply of the key steelmaking ingredient.
* The panamax index (.BPNI) decreased 59 points to 2,599.
* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which ferry 60,000-70,000 tonne coal or grain cargoes, fell $533 to $23,389.
* The supramax index (.BSIS) gained 11 points to 2,428.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.