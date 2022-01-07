Baltic index edges lower on weak panamax, supramax demand

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI) edged lower on Friday, as a decline in panamax and supramax vessel rates outweighed gains in the capesize segment.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, fell 7 points to 2,289.

* The index has risen more than 3% this week, after posting two straight week of losses.

* The capesize index (.BACI) rose 76 points, or 3.2%, to 2,432.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose by $632 to $20,167.

* Dalian iron ore rose on Friday, and advanced nearly 6% this week as traders returned from New Year holidays feeling optimistic about potential demand recovery in top steel producer China

* The panamax index (.BPNI) slipped 56 points, or 1.9%, to 2,957.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which ferry 60,000-70,000 tonne coal or grain cargoes, fell by $507 to $26,610.

* The supramax index (.BSIS) fell 50 points to its lowest level since April 2021 at 2,074.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

