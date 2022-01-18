Baltic index falls to 11-month low as rates slide across vessels

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI) dropped to an 11-month low on Tuesday, pressured by weaker demand across all vessel segments.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, fell 87 points, or 5%, to 1,644, its lowest level since mid-February.

* The capesize index (.BACI) dropped 153 points, or 10.5%, to 1,316, its lowest since February.

* Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, dropped by $1,277 to $10,913.

* The panamax index (.BPNI) slipped 103 points, or 4.4%, to its lowest since April at 2,223.

* Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which ferry 60,000-70,000 tonne coal or grain cargoes, fell $924 to $20,011.

* The supramax index (.BSIS) eased 24 points to 1,840.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

