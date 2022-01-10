Baltic index falls to 2-week low as panamax, supramax rates slip

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI) fell to a more than two-week low on Monday, as a decline in smaller vessel rates eclipsed gains in the capesize segment.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, fell 12 points, or 0.5%, to 2,277, its lowest since Dec. 24.

* The capesize index (.BACI) rose 122 points, or 5%, to 2,554.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose by $1,014 to $21,181.

* The panamax index (.BPNI) dropped 108 points, or 3.7%, to 2,849.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which ferry 60,000-70,000 tonne coal or grain cargoes, fell by $965 to $25,645.

* The supramax index (.BSIS) slipped 73 points to its lowest level since April 2021 at 2,001.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.