Baltic index flat as lower capesize rates offset gains in smaller vessels
Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI) inched lower on Monday, as a dip in capesize rates countered a rise in the panamax and supramax segments.
* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, fell by a point to 1,422.
* The capesize index (.BACI) fell 94 points, or 7.6%, to 1,148.
* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell by $781 to $9,521.
* The panamax index (.BPNI) rose 59 points, or 3.3% to 1,855.
* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which ferry 60,000-70,000 tonne coal or grain cargoes, increased by $529 to $16,694.
* The supramax index (.BSIS) gained 44 points to 1,638.
