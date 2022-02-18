Baltic index gains on strong capesize demand

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI) rose on Friday, helped by an uptick in capesize and panamax vessel rates.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, rose 78 points, or 4.1%, to 1,964.

* However, the index dropped 0.7% for the week.

* The capesize index (.BACI) jumped 228 points, or 15.8%, to 1,675.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose by $1,888 to $13,888.

* The panamax index (.BPNI) edged up 10 points to 2,375.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which ferry 60,000-70,000 tonne coal or grain cargoes, rose $87 to $21,375.

* The supramax index (.BSIS) fell by 1 point to 2,325.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

