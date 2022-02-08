Baltic index hits near 3-week peak on higher rates across vessels
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI) rose to a near three-week high on Tuesday, helped by strong demand across all its vessel segments.
* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, rose 81 points, or 5.7%, to 1,503, its highest level since Jan. 19.
* The capesize index (.BACI) climbed 54 points, or 4.7%, to 1,202.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased by $448 to $9,969.
* The panamax index (.BPNI) gained 116 points, or 6.3%, at 1,971.
* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which ferry 60,000-70,000 tonne coal or grain cargoes, rose by $1,046 to $17,740.
* The supramax index (.BSIS) rose 96 points to 1,734.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.