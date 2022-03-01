Baltic index moves higher as rates tick up for all vessels

March 1 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI) rose on Tuesday, snapping three sessions of declines, thanks to a pick up in rates across all vessel segments.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, added 29 points, or 1.4%, to 2,069 points.

* The capesize index (.BACI) gained 73 points, or 4.5%, to 1,690 points.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose $605 to $14,019.

* However, "firmer fuel price levels, coupled with the potential regrouping of viable trade routes, given the current risks, will add a bearish pressure on the overall market in the near term," Allied Shipbroking said in a weekly note, in reference to the capesize segment.

* Oil prices surged on Tuesday, while Chicago wheat futures hit their highest level in almost 14 years as traders feared prolonged disruption to global supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

* Benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures, meanwhile, surged to two-week highs, underpinned by improving factory activity data in China and bets for additional stimulus measures in the world's top steel producer.

* The panamax index (.BPNI) was up two points, or 0.08%, at 2,601 points.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, increased $21 to $23,410.

* Among smaller vessels, the supramax index (.BSIS) added 15 points to 2,443 points.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

