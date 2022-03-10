Baltic index nears 3-month peak on higher demand across vessels
March 10 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI) jumped to its highest in nearly three months on Thursday, as rates rose across vessel segments.
* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, rose 146 points to 2,704 points, its highest since Dec. 14.
* The capesize index (.BACI) gained 331 points, or 14.5%, to 2,613 points, its highest since Dec. 21.
* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased $2,740 to $21,668.
* "The North Atlantic has been suffering as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has taken out loading areas either directly caused by war or by self-sanctions," Fearnleys said in a weekly note on Wednesday.
* "Further linked to the war we see much more coal heading towards Europe from destinations which is atypical - replacing Russian coal."
* The panamax index (.BPNI) was up 39 points at 3,233 points, its highest since Dec. 7.
* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, increased $353 to $29,097.
* Tunisia's state grains agency has issued another international tender to buy about 125,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 100,000 tonnes of animal feed barley as prices hover around 14-year highs.
* The supramax index (.BSIS) rose 78 points, its highest in more than four months, to 2,923 points.
