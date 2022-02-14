Baltic index rises for 5th session as panamax hits 1-month high

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI) rose for a fifth straight session on Monday supported by strong demand for panamax vessels, which hit a one-month high.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, was up 7 points, or 0.4%, at 1,984, its highest since Jan. 12.

* The panamax index (.BPNI) gained for an eighth straight session, up 15 points, or 0.6%, at 2,418, a one-month high.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which ferry 60,000-70,000 tonne coal or grain cargoes, rose by $140 to $21,763.

* The capesize index (.BACI) fell 62 points, or 3.3%, to 1,795.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell by $509 to $14,888.

* The supramax index (.BSIS) climbed 70 points to 2,228.

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

