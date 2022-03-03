Baltic index slips as lower capesize rates offset gains in smaller vessels

March 3 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI) fell on Thursday, as a dip in capesize rates outweighed gains in the panamax and supramax segments.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, fell 33 points to 2,104 points.

* The capesize index (.BACI) dropped 201 points, or 10.9%, to 1,639 points.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased $1,662 to $13,596.

* The panamax index (.BPNI) was up 65 points, at 2,699 points.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, increased $590 to $24,293.

* "For the moment, we are seeing vessels, primarily the medium-sized Panamax types that tend to carry the bulk of the grain exports from Black Sea, being diverted towards the Atlantic basin," Athens-based EastGate Shipbrokers said in a note.

* However, "this can lead to a build up of tonnage in South America and the U.S. Gulf and can potentially pressure rates downward."

* Among smaller vessels, the supramax index (.BSIS) rose 49 points to 2,520 points.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.