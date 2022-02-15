Baltic index snaps 5-day winning streak as larger vessels rates slip

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI) snapped a five-session winning streak on Tuesday as demand for capesize and panamax vessels weakened.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, was down 16 points, or 0.81%, at 1,968, breaking its winning streak.

* The capesize index (.BACI) dipped 82 points, or 4.6%, to 1,713, falling for the fourth session.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell by $679 to $14,209.

* The panamax index (.BPNI) inched 18 points lower, or 0.7%, at 2,400.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which ferry 60,000-70,000 tonne coal or grain cargoes, fell by $162 to $21,601.

* The supramax index (.BSIS) was up 49 points to 2,277.

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

