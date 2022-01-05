Baltic index steady as higher panamax rates offset capesize dip

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI) was little changed on Wednesday, as higher rates for panamax vessels countered a dip in the capesize and supramax segments.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, rose by 4 points to 2,289.

* The capesize index (.BACI) fell 49 points, or 2.1%, to 2,301, its lowest level since late-March, 2021.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased by $406 to $19,084.

* Iron ore futures rose on Wednesday as restocking demand in China propelled spot prices of the steelmaking ingredient to the highest in more than a week, despite renewed steel production controls in Tangshan city .

* The panamax index (.BPNI) gained 129 points, or 4.5%, at 3,003.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which ferry 60,000-70,000 tonne coal or grain cargoes, rose by $1,158 to $27,865.

* The supramax index (.BSIS) slipped 44 points to its lowest level in more than a month at 2,165.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

