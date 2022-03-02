Baltic index up on firm demand across all vessels

March 2 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI) rose for a second session on Wednesday, helped by an uptick in rates across all vessel segments.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, rose 68 points, or 3.3%, to 2,137 points.

* The capesize index (.BACI) gained 150 points, or 8.9%, to 1,840 points.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose $1,239 to $15,258.

* Steel futures in China rose to a more than two-week high on Wednesday on expectations that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will boost demand for Chinese steel overseas.

* The panamax index (.BPNI) was up 33 points, or 1.3%, at 2,634 points.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, increased $293 to $23,703.

* Among smaller vessels, the supramax index (.BSIS) added 28 points to 2,471 points.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.