Bangladesh seeking IMF loan, finance minister confirms -paper

Garment workers come out of a factory during the lunch break as factories remain open despite a countrywide lockdown, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

DHAKA, July 27 (Reuters) - Bangladesh has asked the International Monetary Fund to start negotiations for a loan, the finance minister told the Prothom Alo newspaper, while adding that the macroeconomic situation was "no way in trouble".

The minister, A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal, said, "The IMF was requested to start a formal negotiation to obtain loans for balance of payments and budget assistance," adding that he hoped to see an IMF mission.

