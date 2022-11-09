Bangladesh sought IMF loan to prevent economic crisis, says minister















DHAKA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bangladesh's finance minister said on Wednesday the country had sought an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan to ensure economic instability does not escalate into a crisis.

The IMF provisionally agreed a $4.5-billion support programme on Wednesday for Bangladesh, hit by inflation and dwindling reserves of foreign exchange, making it the third South Asian nation to secure a bailout. read more

Reporting by Ruma Paul, Writing by Shivam Patel, Editing by Andrew Heavens











