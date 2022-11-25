Bank of China agrees to provide credit lines totaling more than 600 bln yuan to 10 property developers
BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd (601988.SS) announced Friday that it had agreed to provide credit lines totaling more than 600 billion yuan ($83.8 billion) to 10 property developers, including Vanke and Country Garden.
The move came as China's state-owned banks took efforts to respond to Beijing's call to ease a liquidity crisis in the embattled property sector.
($1 = 7.1638 Chinese yuan renminbi)
