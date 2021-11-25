Bank of Korea's revised economic forecasts for 2021, 2022

Summary For full story [USN:L1N2SF04E]

SEOUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Following are revised key economic forecasts for 2021 and 2022, and newly released projection for 2023 by the Bank of Korea on Thursday (percentage change from a year earlier unless stated):

* Released on Aug 26

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

ACTUAL GDP GROWTH IN RECENT YEARS (%):

* Preliminary data

NOTE:

The finance ministry upgraded this year's growth forecast to an 11-year high of 4.2% in late June, while it sees the economy expanding 3.0% in 2022.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.