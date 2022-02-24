Bank of Korea's revised economic forecasts for 2022, 2023

Summary For full story <a href="/markets/asia/skoreas-central-bank-stands-pat-after-back-to-back-rate-hikes-2022-02-24/"> read more </a>

SEOUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Following are revised key economic forecasts for 2022 and 2023 by the Bank of Korea on Thursday (percentage change from a year earlier unless stated):

* Released on Nov. 25

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

ACTUAL GDP GROWTH IN RECENT YEARS (%):

* Preliminary data

NOTE:

The finance ministry slightly upgraded this year's growth forecast to 3.1% in late December, after the economy expanded 4% - the fastest in 11 years - in 2021. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.