Bank of Korea's revised economic forecasts for 2022, 2023
- Summary
SEOUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Following are revised key economic forecasts for 2022 and 2023 by the Bank of Korea on Thursday (percentage change from a year earlier unless stated):
* Released on Nov. 25
- - - -
ACTUAL GDP GROWTH IN RECENT YEARS (%):
* Preliminary data
NOTE:
The finance ministry slightly upgraded this year's growth forecast to 3.1% in late December, after the economy expanded 4% - the fastest in 11 years - in 2021. read more
Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich
