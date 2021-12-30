Bankers fall under China’s offshore shadow

HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing is requiring foreign financial institutions that help Chinese companies list overseas to register and be monitored. Theoretically it’s easy enough to fill in the forms. In practice it means more due diligence and retroactive risk.

Full view will be published shortly.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission on Dec. 24 proposed rules on overseas listings that include a requirement that banks managing a Chinese firm's offshore listing register with the regulator. Foreign banks will also have to file annual reports that detail the offshore listings of Chinese companies that they worked on during the year.

Editing by Pete Sweeney and Thomas Shum

