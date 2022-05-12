1 minute read
Barclays appoints Hossein Zaimi as Asia Pacific markets head
HONG KONG, May 12 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) said on Thursday Hossein Zaimi had been appointed as its head of markets for Asia Pacific and would join the bank after a long career at rival HSBC
Zaimi will remain based in Hong Kong and report to Adeel Khan and Stephen Dainton, co-heads of Barclays global markets business and Jaideep Khanna, the bank's head of Asia Pacific, a statement said.
Zaimi spent more than 17 years at HSBC and was most recently the global head of equities and global co-head of securities financing.
Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
