BBVA’s Turkey M&A logic beats currency chaos

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Just before the lira’s plunge, the Spanish bank offered to buy the 50% it doesn’t own of local lender Garanti. The crisis will push up bad debt and squeeze lending margins. But the target’s low valuation and the inefficiency of only owning half give BBVA reason enough to proceed.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria on Nov. 15 said it would offer 2.2 billion euros for the 50.15% it does not already own of Turkish lender Garanti BBVA.

- The offer price of 12.20 Turkish lira ($1.22) per share was 15% above Garanti’s Nov. 11 closing price.

- Since then, the lira has weakened by roughly one-fifth against the euro. As of 0945 GMT on Nov. 24, BBVA’s shares were 13.2% lower than their closing price prior to the announcement of the deal. Spanish rival Banco Santander is down 2.4% over the same period.

